Carolyn Breaux Walet
LOREAUVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Carolyn “Caro” Breaux Walet, 80, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Father Barry Crochet officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at David Funeral Home of Loreauville on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, and resume at 8 a.m. until time of service on Thursday, March 24, 2022. A Rosary will be led by the Men’s Rosary Group at 5 p.m..
A native of Loreauville and a resident of the Lake Dauterive area, Mrs. Walet passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at sunrise at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Walet was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was a member of the St. Joseph Adoration Chapel, the Catholic Daughters and the Ladies Altar Society. She was devoted to the Divine Mercy Chaplet and the Rosary with Mother Angelica on EWTN. She was known for her penmanship and left behind many journals for her family to enjoy for years to come. Her favorite pastimes were sewing, gardening, baking and Facebook. The joys of her life were her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Walet is survived by her three daughters, Vickie married to Johnny LeBlanc who was like a son to Mrs. Walet, Joni married to Russell Castille who also was like a son to Mrs. Walet and Tessie Ann Walet; one son, Shane married to Brandi Neuville who was like a daughter to Mrs. Walet; seven grandchildren, Alex and Kristin LeBlanc, Kylie Castille Hebert, Madi, Mason, Ethan and Evan Walet; and nine great-grandchildren, Mylee, Lucas, Carter, Kohen, Cason, Cameron, Ayvin, Ashton and Zyker. Mrs. Walet is also survived by her sister Betty Suire of New Iberia; her sister-in-laws Charlene Walet of Loreauville, Earline Breaux and Audrey Breaux of New Iberia; her goddaughter Kathleen Bienvenu; and several nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved very dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband Pliny Walet; parents Corinne LeCamus Breaux and Louis Breaux Sr.; three brothers, Lorrain, Louis and Erald Breaux; two grandsons, Cody and Dexter LeBlanc; a niece Betina “Tina” Suire; and godson Eric Suire.
Pallbearers will be Shane, Mason, Ethan, Evan Walet, Mica Hebert and Kameron Broussard.
Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny LeBlanc, Russell Castille, Alex LeBlanc, Craig Breaux, Mark, Pat and Toby Breaux, Barrett and Ryan Berard, Nickie Crochet and Seth Bienvenu.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of Loreauville, 116 S. Main St., 337-229-8338, is in charge of the arrangements.