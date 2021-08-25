Carolyn Boudreaux

Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Carolyn Darby Boudreaux, 83, on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the David Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Keith Landry officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Boudreaux passed away on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.
She is survived by Marcus Boudreaux Sr. and wife Elizabeth of New Iberia; grandchildren Marcus Boudreaux Jr., Harley Segura and husband Jason, Jade Dupre and husband Taylor, Katelyn Trantham and Damien Theriot; two sisters, Geraldine Pellerin and Hattie Bertrand; three great-grandchildren; three nieces; five nephews; and her Godchild Beverly Lancon and fiancé Joe.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Boudreaux; parents, Louis Darby Sr. and Lena Rosella Darby; brother Louis Darby Jr.; father-in-law, Ernest Boudreaux and mother-in-law, Jean Myers Boudreaux.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Marcus Boudreaux Sr., Marcus Boudreaux Jr., Richard Dacosta, Jeff Bourque, David Darby, Jason Segura and Taylor Dupre.
The family would like to thank the director and staff of Gardenview Assisted Living, and her sitters Pam, Vanessa and Crystal for all of their care and compassion.
The family welcomes flowers to be sent to the funeral home or donations made to Gardenview Assisted Living in Mrs. Boudreaux’s honor.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the Aug. 1, 2021, Louisiana Mandates, all families, and their guests are required to wear a face covering during the services. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.