Caroll J. Navarre Sr., a devoted and loving husband, proud father, grandfather, great-grandfather, dear brother and friend passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Thursday, November 26, 2020, at his son’s residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was 81.
Caroll was born April 9, 1939, in Lafayette to the late Sidney and Clothilde Naquin Navarre and was one of nine children to that union. He was retired from Dutch Gosnell with over 50 dedicated years of service. “Sam,” as he was known to his coworkers, was a welder/fabricator and retired as shop foreman.
Caroll was a true outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and camping with his wife and family. He was also a pretty good corn hole player and could shake a leg when he and Mrs. Earline went dancing. Above all, he was happiest when spending time with his family. He will surely be missed, but his memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and love him. Rest well, for you have earned your heavenly reward.
Survivors include his wife and best friend of 63 years, Earline Istre Navarre; his children Meranda Miller, Carrol Navarre Jr., Melinda Louviere, Baronica Migues and Lambert Navarre; his daughter-in-law and sons-in-law Carrie Cardell Navarre, Bill Miller, Timothy Louviere and Rendy Migues; nine grandchildren, Michael Hebert (Josh), Derrick Girard, Lee Navarre (Christy), Orry Hebert (Maura), Ryan Girard, Ashlee Girard, Tia Navarre, Kala Navarre, (Heidi) and Victoria Louviere; 13 great-grandchildren, Baylee Girard, Andrew Bradford, Dylan Navarre, Zachary Bradford, Caden Girard, Kaizly Viator, Emily Navarre, Colton Hebert, Zaiden Girard, Gabriel LeBouef, Braelynn Viator, Makinlee Girard and Oaklyn Hebert; three step grandchildren; seven step great-grandchildren; and his sisters and brother, Thelma Simon, Beatrice Ketcham and Ernest Navarre.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson Joseph Girard; sisters Mazel Cormier and Jeanette Alleman; and his brothers James Navarre, Norris Navarre and Lennis Navarre.
A Mass of Christian burial celebrating Mr. Navarre’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church. Fr. Ed Degeyter will be the celebrant. Following the Mass, Mr. Navarre will be laid to rest at Nativity Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. with the Men’s Rosary Group leading the Rosary at 7 p.m. Visiting hours will resume on Monday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.
Serving as pallbearers are Mike Hebert, Derrick Girard, Orry Hebert, Ryan Girard, Lee Navarre, and Kala Navarre.
Honorary pallbearers are his sons-in-law Bill Miller, Timothy Louviere and Rendy Migues.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Heart of Hospice, L&M Pharmacy and to his caregivers for the care and compassion. You are all greatly appreciated.
Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories and condolences by visiting Mr. Navarre’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.