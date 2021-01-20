JEANERETTE — Funeral services will be conducted for Carol J. Landry Sr., 78, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Father Alexander Albert officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Mausoleum.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home at 6:30 p.m. by the Knight of Columbus.
Visitation will resume on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, from 8 a.m. until the time of services.
Carol J. Landry Sr. passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 8:30 p.m. at Iberia Medical Center.
Carol J. Landry Sr. was born on June 22, 1942, to Dominic J. and Lillie Broussard Landry in Jeanerette.
Carol was a very devout Catholic who served his church faithfully. He worked in the oilfield for several years and upon retiring he worked as the custodian at St. Joseph Catholic School in Jeanerette. He also cut grass as a side job. He was an avid Saints fan. He enjoyed going to the casino and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was a member of Knights of Columbus and an usher at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Jeanerette. He enjoyed going on bus trips with his wife, children and grandson. Through the years he enjoyed fishing, camping and going on summer vacations to Grand Isle with his family.
Carol J. Landry Sr. is survived by his son Carol J. Landry Jr. and children Dominic Landry, Carol J. Landry III and wife Ashley and Mariah Landry; daughter Melissa Lincoln and children Enos Landry and wife Shonda, Chassity Daniels and husband Johnny Daniels Jr. and Stephanie Curtis; son Bobby Landry and wife Jaime Bonin Landry and children Lauren Bonin Kaushik and husband Rahul, Madison Landry and Jordyn Landry; daughter Barbara Landry Lee and husband Chenchau and children Gable Landry and wife Amber and Aaron Lee; and grandchildren Hayden and Clara Landry; great-grandchildren Michael Knight, Matthew Knight, Addyson Bienvenu, Gracelynn Curtis, Kenzlei Daniels, Jasper Landry, Adalynn Landry, Galvin Curtis, Rylee Rose Landry and Fenley Landry; sibling Richard Landry and wife Martha; and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Pallbearers will be Richard Landry, Carol J. Landry Jr., Bobby Landry, Enos Landry, Dominic Landry, Carol J. Landry III, Michael Knight and Matthew Knight.
Honorary pallbearers will be Chenchau Lee, Jasper Landry and Galvin Curtis.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosalie D. Landry; parents, Dominic “Jim” Landry and Lillie B. Landry; in-laws, Octave “Jack” Derouen and Elodie H. Derouen; son Octave J. Landry; brother Michael Landry Sr.; sisters Marjorie Derouen and Shirley Byrd; and son-in-law David Lincoln Jr.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
