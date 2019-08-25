Funeral services are pending for Carol Delahoussaye, 60, a resident of New Iberia who died at 10:20 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at New Iberia Manor North.
Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Local journalists working to keep you informed, subscribe today!
Funeral services are pending for Carol Delahoussaye, 60, a resident of New Iberia who died at 10:20 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at New Iberia Manor North.
Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.