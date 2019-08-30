A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Carol “Bookie” Anthony Delahoussaye Sr., 60, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Thomas Vu, celebrant.
Entombment will follow in Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Home 7 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 9 a.m.
A resident of New Iberia, he passed at 10:20 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at New Iberia Manor North.
He leaves to cherish his memory, four daughters Nichole Davis (Trevor), Carolannae Delahoussaye (Ryan), Farrah Delahoussaye (Marcus) and Kira Norbert all of New Iberia; two sons Terrance Delahoussaye Sr. and Carol Anthony Delahoussaye Jr. both of New Iberia; two brothers Earl Delahoussaye Jr. and Eric Delahoussaye (Gwendolyn) of Port Arthur, Texas; four sisters Sheila Delahoussaye, Lorraine D. Matthews, Althea D. Battle and Janice Delahoussaye all of New Iberia; seventeen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Delahoussaye Sr. and Veronica Fontenette Delahoussaye; three brothers, Matthew Delahoussaye, Michael Delahoussaye and Phillip Delahoussaye; and one sister, Melanie Ann Delahoussaye.
Active Pallbearers are Shemar Delahoussaye, Trevor Davis Jr., Bobby Blackburn Jr., Tyran Davis, Chakeem Delahoussaye and Joe Willie Battle Jr.
Honorary Pallbearers are Terrance Delahoussaye Sr., Carol Anthony Delahoussaye Jr., Donald Delahoussaye, Eric Delahoussaye, Brad Delahoussaye, Marcus Hillard, Ulysses Delahoussaye, George Alexander Sr. and Christopher Delahoussaye Sr.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.