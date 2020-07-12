Carol Ann Boutte Romero

A memorial service will be held at a later date for Mrs. Ray J. Romero Sr., the former, Carol Ann Boutte, age 77.
She was a native and lifelong resident of New Iberia and passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at 1:40 p.m. in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Carol was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She married the love of her life, Ray Romero, in 1959. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on November 15. Together, they had four sons and nine grandchildren. Carol was wonderfully devoted to her family; her dedication was evident by her involvement in the many roles that come with raising four sons; as well as, supporting and cheering on her husband Ray; at the starting and finishing lines of all the marathons he ran. Carol retired from the Iberia Parish School Board after serving 29 years as secretary. Her hobbies included painting, decorating and collecting (pysanky) folk eggs and traveling the world. Her most cherished and memorable times were those spent with her family; traveling the world abroad; visiting all 48 contiguous states with the Sugar and Spice RV Group and trips to Alaska, Hawaii, Italy and Australia.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Mr. Ray J. Romero Sr. of New Iberia; her sons Ray J. Romero Jr. and wife Tammy of New Iberia, Randall Romero of St. Martinville and Rene Romero and wife Angela of Loreauville; her sisters Jane Breaux and husband Ken and Katheline Mitchell and husband Mims, all of Loreauville and Renee Stufflbean and husband Stan of Abbeville; grandchildren Ray J. Romero III and wife Alexis and Brock Romero and wife Tori, all of New Iberia, Taylor Romero and wife Angela of Delcambre, Ryan Romero and Michael Romero, both of New Iberia, Ashley Romero Champagne and husband Benjamin of Houston, Joshua “Josh” Romero of Lafayette, Dylan Romero and Sydney Breaux and husband Devon, all of Loreauville.
Mrs. Romero was preceded in death by her son Robert Romero; and her parents, Rene Boutte and Hazel Prosper Boutte.
