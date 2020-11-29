Carmilite Hebert

Carmilite “Camille” Hebert, 95, of Port Arthur, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur, Texas.
Camille was the daughter of Marie and Honore Prados Sr. of Loreauville. She was a resident of Port Arthur since 1945. Camille was a devout Catholic and prayed the Rosary daily. She belonged to St. Joseph Catholic Church’s Altar Society in Port Arthur, Texas, and had over 25 years as a hospitality volunteer.
She was an avid fisherman, a pro at throwing a casting net to catch shrimp and at 93 years old, sitting in her wheelchair, she caught the biggest fish, a 9-pound drum, while on an outing with her nursing home friends.
Camille enjoyed camping, travel and cooking, and was known for making the best stuffed crabs. Camille was a wonderful sister, friend and aunt, and she and Uncle Joe happily welcomed guests into their home. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those whom she touched with her beautiful spirit.
She is survived by her sisters Lucie Watterson of Port Arthur and Beatrice (Alvin) Prosper of Lafayette; brother Russell (Lucy) Prados of Kaplan; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph “Captain Joe” Hebert; her brothers Honore Prados Jr. and Bernie Prados; and sister Eliza “ZeZe” Segura.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, beginning at noon until 3 p.m. at David Funeral Home in Loreauville, with a Rosary to be recited at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral service will follow at the David Funeral Home at 3 p.m. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Loreauville.
The family would like to thank everyone at Oak Grove Nursing Home for taking great care of Camille during her stay there.
Due to the Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors to the funeral home are required to wear face masks or coverings and practice social distancing.
David Funeral Home of Loreauville, 116 S. Main St., 369-6336 and Clayton-Thompson Funeral Home of Groves, Texas are in charge of arrangements.