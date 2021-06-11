Carlton Paul Granger

Funeral services will be conducted for Carlton Paul “Noon” Granger, 75, at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, with Rev. Francis L. Davis officiating. Interment will be private.
Visitation will be observed from 9 a.m. until time of service at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home.
All guests of the family are asked to adhere to the CDC/local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
A native and resident of New Iberia, “Noon,” as he was affectionately known, departed this life at 12:37 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Granger was previously employed by Fluid Crane and Construction where he later retired. He was a long-term investor in Seagram’s, Taaka and Miller along with a few others not worth mentioning. He was well known for living life on his terms until his health declined.
He leaves in God’s care one daughter, Allison Granger-Jones (Sylvester) of Lafayette; three brothers, Gilbert Granger, Harry Granger, both of New Iberia, and Curly Granger of Houston, Texas; one sister, Eva Vital (St. Paul) of New Iberia; one granddaughter, Caylin Irogbele (George); two great-grandchildren, Chandler and Adalynn Irogbele, all of Lafayette; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leopold “Polo” Granger; his mother, Olivia Vallot Granger; and four brothers Sidney Granger, Albert Granger, Herbert Granger and Joseph Granger.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.
Condolences can be expressed at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.