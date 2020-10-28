Carlton James Breaux, 68, native and resident of New Iberia, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, October 30, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral at Samart Funeral Home, 4511 West Park Ave., Gray, LA 70539.
He survived by his daughters Heather Danielle Breaux Bonvillain and husband, Shawn David Bonvillain and Michelle AshBy Gallipoli; grandchildren Justin Michael Medina, Jacob Matthew Bonvillain, Christopher Tate Bonvillain, Sophia Claire Bonvillain, Donato Prospero Gallipoli and Peyton Carlton Gallipoli; brother Lonnie Comeaux; sisters Lisa Kupke and Joy Dupuis; and girlfriend of many years Danielle LaGrange.
He is preceded by his parents, Junius and Lucille Comeaux Breaux; his grandmother who raised him, Emily Comeaux; brother Allen Breaux; and sister Patricia Breaux.
Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of the arrangements.