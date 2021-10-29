Carlos Martin Oct 29, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Funeral services are pending for Carlos Martin, 44, a resident of New Iberia, who died at 10:49 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Oschner Medical Center in Baton Rouge.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Carlos Martin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Resident Carlos Martin New Iberia Fletcher Arrangement Load comments iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishjobs.com