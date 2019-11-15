Carlos Lionel Harris Sr.

BROUSSARD — Funeral services will be held for Mr. Carlos Lionel “Cheese” Harris Sr., 42, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Our Savior’s Church in Broussard. Pastor Craig Mathews will officiate.
He will await the resurrection at Heavenly Rest Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at the church until the time of the service.
A native and resident of New Iberia, he passed away at noon on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at his residence.
He was a former member of Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Olivier.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Ginger Michelle Derouen Harris of New Iberia; one son, Carlos Lionel Harris Jr. of New Iberia; two daughters, Candace Lanae Harris and Kiara Lashae Harris of New Iberia; three brothers, Marcus Harris (Patricia) of Broussard, Travis Harris of Bakersfield, California, and Eric Lee of Vancouver, Washington; one sister, Wanda Lee Thompson (Darrell) of New Iberia; two step-brothers, Terrell Spencer Jr. of New Iberia and Trent Spencer of Houston, Texas; his step-father Terrell Spencer Sr. of New Iberia; one grandchild, Kali Kyrie Francis of New Iberia; mother-in-law Debbie Tauzin; father-in-law Joseph Young of New Iberia; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lionel Harris and Ethel Theodile Spencer; maternal grandparents, Alice and Elijah Theodile; step-daughter Raven Lee Derouen; and one granddaughter, Karbye Jade Harris.
Active Pallbearers will be Carlos Harris Jr., James Spencer, Derrick Hills, Trent Spencer, Carlton LeBouef and Nick Ber.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Larry Welch Jr., Paul Berard, Terrance Williams, Sanford Edwards Jr., Rolondo Dugas, Shermaine Dugas, Micheal Theodile Jr. and Jabrayon Spencer.
