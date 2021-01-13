Carl B. Rochon

A celebration of life service will be held for Mr. Carl Brent Rochon, 53, at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 15, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home officiated by Pastor Marcos Zuniga.
A walk-thru visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday at the funeral home 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Entombment will be private.
A resident of New Iberia, Carl suddenly made his transition into eternal rest on the evening of Sunday, January 10, 2021. He was born to the union of Samuel O’Neal and Rubelle Dorion Rochon on March 2, 1967.
A graduate of New Iberia Senior High School and Teche Area Vocational-Technical School, he first gained employment working offshore for Otis/Halliburton as a SEWOP Engineer and later proceeded in pursuing his studied trade for architecture drafting at Southern Structures for several years. He then dedicated his architectural skills at Ideal Steal as a salesman where he made many wonderful friendships along the way. For nearly four decades, he shared his passion for playing music with his family, friends and the locals. He was extremely gifted and talented and touched so many people with his warmth and knowledge.
He is survived by and leaves a wonderful legacy to be cherished and continued by his three children, Alyssa, Aysja and Cristain. Survivors also include his mother, Rubelle Dorion Rochon; sister Ericka Rochon; brother Scottie Rochon; nieces Acelyn, Farrah, Lyra and Ayra; one nephew Orel; and one great-nephew August; brother-in-law Mario; sister-in-law Yaneli; and nephew-in-law Luis. He had a special place in his heart for his dog Sasha. Carl will be missed by a host of relatives and friends who loved him dearly. He leaves to hold his memory a devoted friend Erica.
He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel O’Neal Rochon.
Due to state mandates, masks and social distancing will be enforced at the funeral home.
Condolences, fond memories and tributes can be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.