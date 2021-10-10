Capt. Salvador Gonzalez, father of Airbus Capt. Muriel Zarlingo, passed away peacefully in Olive Branch, Mississippi on September 21, 2021, surrounded by his three children. “Speedy” was 90 years old and passed of natural causes.
He and his family immigrated from Mexico to Jeanerette, where his father served as the town’s doctor. At the age of 14 his passion for flight would take off as he started building and flying model airplanes. This was a hobby he carried into his 80s. He built many detailed models from scratch out of balsa wood.
Eventually, New Iberia would become the town where he began his career in aviation. As a young man he attended Embry Riddle’s Charter Flight school in Miami in the early 50s.
He was drafted during the Korean War conflict and served in the Army as a crew chief. After the war, he started flying seaplanes for Pelican Aviation in New Iberia. This led to a flying job in Puerto Rico flying Convair’s and DC-3’s for Caribair Airlines on Island routes out of San Juan. Eastern Airlines bought Caribair and he subsequently finished out his career flying DC-9’s and B-727’s until the demise of that great airline.
He loved music. His wife of 51 years was an accomplished pianist and music teacher. Sal played the clarinet, the guitar and the organ. A little known fact is that he studied magic and was great at card and coin tricks. Always the prankster, he connected with people from all walks of life and loved people in general. To say that Sal loved aviation, adventure and the outdoors is an understatement.
Sal and his wife, Estelle, had three children. They would go on numerous adventures and exotic travels together that would include taking a hot air balloon down to Mexico , ballooning across the Florida Everglades or Island hopping in his C-170. Sal held a record at one time for the longest unpowered flight over water in a glider. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman and loved going to Alaska.
He is survived by his two siblings, Beatrice de Yrizar and Oscar James Gonzalez; his three children, Alexander Gonzalez, Capt. Muriel (Gonzalez) Zarlingo (Pat Zarlingo) and Victoria (Gonzalez) Coutts; grandchildren Heather Oglesby (Ed), Dylan Gonzalez, Gavin Gonzalez (Stephanie), David Coutts (Jenna), Michael Zarlingo and Anthony Zarlingo; and six great-grandchildren.
Sal was predeceased by his wife Estelle (Keenze) Gonzalez; father Dr. Baltazar Gonzalez, MD; his mother Victoria Gonzalez; and his brother Dr. Victor R. Gonzalez, MD.
Fly West Capt. Gonzalez. You will always be a part of us.