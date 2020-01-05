Camille Jerden Hebert

Funeral services will be conducted for Camille Jerden “C.J.” Hebert, age 85, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Evangeline Funeral Home. Deacon Davis with Hospice of Acadiana will officiate.
Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Centerville.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until service time. A Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m.
A native of Centerville and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Hebert passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born on September 25, 1934, to the late Camille and Irene Luke Hebert, Camille was the only boy of four children. Better known as “C.J” and “Butsy” to family and friends, Camille was a kind and caring man who enjoyed the simple life of country living. He worked as a sugarcane farmer in Centerville for many years and was a commercial fisherman. C.J. would go shrimping aboard his boat “Miss Marjorie,” which was named after his loving wife. He was a very talented woodworker and often enjoyed making furniture and other projects out of cypress. Most of all, C.J. loved his family. He was loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marjorie Louviere Hebert of New Iberia; sons Melvin Hebert and wife Tammy of New Iberia and Michael Hebert and companion Sonya Girouard of Breaux Bridge; daughters Sue Ellen H. Carter and husband Elwood of Centerville and Tina H. Jackson of Centerville; sisters Regina Darby and Betty Landry Comeaux; grandchildren Scott Hebert, Melissa Beard, Kinsey Hebert, Cody Hebert, Timothy Carter, Heith Verret, Jason Carter, Kristen Soileau and Megan E. Hebert; 33 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Melvin Hebert, Mike Hebert, Scott Hebert, Cody Hebert, Patrick Landry, Heith Verret, Jason Carter, Brady Beard, Luke Patterson, Cooper Landry and Conner Landry.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Hospice of Acadiana, especially to Seth and Deacon Davis, for their caring and support.
