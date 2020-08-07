A private funeral service was held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, for Mr. Camille Danna at David Funeral Home in New Iberia.
Camille Danna, age 93, passed away at his residence in Erath on August 3, 2020, at 12:54 p.m. He was born on July 15, 1927 to Sebastian and Sarah Cuccio Danna in New Iberia. He lived in New Iberia and Erath during his lifetime.
Camille graduated from St. Peter’s College in 1944, and was the last surviving member of his graduating class.
He was brought up in a wonderful Italian home – his Dad (from Palermo, Sicily) and his Mom (from Carencro – family originally from Cefalu, Sicily). His parents ran Danna’s Bakery early on in his life. He was skilled in electronics, but as fate would have it, he and his wife Joyce wound up running the bakery after his Dad passed away. As a matter of fact, he became an outstanding baker.
During his lifetime, Camille loved hunting, fishing, playing baseball, and bowling. He was also quite the artist and loved painting with watercolors.
He was a very devoted Christian, loving God and his wife Joyce Borel Danna of 67 years. He was a true family man and also had many true and loving friends, including their church family, ministers, great former employees and customers of Danna’s Bakery, and special friends Megan and Carol. God, family, and friends were his passion.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joyce Borel Danna; his children, Theresa Danna Cason and her husband John of New Iberia, Camille “Danny” Danna of Haynesville, and Maria Danna Segura of Abbeville; grandchildren David Danna, Christina Vice, Erica Bass , Sarah Harris, Nathan Danna and Jessie Segura; and great-grandchildren Abby Grace Harris, Silas Vice and Morgan Vice.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sebastian and Sarah Danna; and sister, Mary Kay Palumbo.
Serving as pallbearers will be John Cason, Camille “Danny” Danna, David Danna, Nathan Danna, Indiana Brunner, Ryan Vice and Megan Abshire.
In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana mandates, all families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home.
Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
