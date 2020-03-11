A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Ms. Cameron Martin, 18, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, Saint Marcellus Catholic Church in Avery Island. Fr. James Nguyen will be the celebrant.
Entombment will follow be in Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday at Fletcher Funeral Home at 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed at 3:14 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her residence.
She leaves in God care, her father, Corey Martin; her mother, Ruth Nico Martin; two brothers, Caleb Nico and Nathan Arjona all of New Iberia; maternal grandparents, Jeannie Dupree and Tarlton Nico; paternal grandfather, Keith Martin of New Iberia; maternal great-grandmother, Celestine Nico of Four Corners; godparents Jude Warfel and Christine Berard; other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her twin sister, Corynn Martin; paternal grandmother, Barbara Picard; and paternal grandfather, Edward Martin.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.