Funeral services are pending for Calvin James, 68, a resident of St. Martinville who died at 3:28 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Iberia Medical Center.
Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Local journalists working to keep you informed, subscribe today!
Funeral services are pending for Calvin James, 68, a resident of St. Martinville who died at 3:28 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Iberia Medical Center.
Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.