A funeral service will be held for Mr. Calvin James, 68, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Faith Cathedral World Outreach Center, 4416 Highway 14, New Iberia, LA 70560, with Bishop Drew Rousse, Pastor officiating.
Interment will be private and Military Honors will be rendered.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Home at 7 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
A resident of Saint Martinville, he passed at 3:28 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Iberia Medical Center.
He leaves to cherish his memory, one daughter, Naomi Mallery Russo (Sam) of Saint Martinville; five brothers, Jesse James (Earline), Wilson James, Robert James (JoAnn), Leonard James, and Wilton James, all of Saint Martinville; two sisters, Antoinette Hypolite (Joseph) of Galveston, Texas, and Shirley Charles of Saint Martinville; five grandchildren, Tierra Trahan, Tranai Trahan, Tayler Trahan, Saige Russo and Blaine Russo; two great-grandchildren, Janiya and Jayliana Batiste; and a host of sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Boutte James; his parents, Fergust and Antoinette Johnson James; four brothers, Wilfred James, Arthur James, Fred James and Jeffery James.
Active Pallbearers are Wayne Charles, Stenson D. Hypolite, John Craig Pratt, Harvey James, Chad Nora and Stephen Maxie.
Honorary Pallbearers are Jesse James, Wilson James, Robert James, Leonard James Wilton James, Travis Wiltz, Lucius Durand, Gerald James and Sam Russo.
Condolences may be expressed at ww.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.