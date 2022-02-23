Cade Austin Titus, 22, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at his home in New Iberia.
Funeral services for Cade will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Franklin Cemetery. Deacon Richard Picard will officiate the services, with the eulogy being given by his maternal grandfather.
Visiting hours will be observed from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday at Ibert’s.
Cade was born on May 6, 1999, in New Iberia, the only child born to the union of Hal Titus and the former Nicole Hebert. His favorite pastimes included fishing, hunting, going to the camp, cooking and spending time with family and his dog Parrish.
Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his mother Nicole Hebert Meche; his father and stepmother Hal Titus and Kerie Hebert Titus; his brother Andrew Hebert; his stepbrother Aaron Meche and his father Tommy Meche; his stepsisters Kassie Guillotte, Kara Guillotte and Kelsey Dubois and her husband Aaron; his maternal grandparents Steve Hebert and Vicki Viator Hebert; aunts and uncles Emily and Ryan Dodge, Elmer Titus, Mariana Titus and Richard Baker, Johnny and Linda Titus, Angelica and Daniel Soprano and Robert and Morona Titus; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Dr. E.H. Titus and Ana Allen Titus; and his maternal great-grandparents Fred and Lillie Viator.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Andrew Hebert, Whitney Bourque, Micah Hulin, Zack Blanchard, Jacques Boudreaux, and Aaron Meche.
Honorary pallbearers are Tommy Meche and Ryan Dodge.
Family and friends may view the obituary online by visiting www.iberts.com and are encouraged to share their condolences, cherished memories, love and support for the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc.,1007 Main Street, Franklin, LA 70538, 337-828-5426.
To plant a tree in memory of Cade Titus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.