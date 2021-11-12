A bright light has gone out in the world with the passing of Cabot Preston Pugh, who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 32 in the morning hours of Sunday, November 7, 2021. Cabot was born in Lafayette on December 11, 1988, the only child of Rusty Pugh and the former Freret Bissell.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Franklin. Rev. Susan Pugh, his aunt, will conduct the service with Rev. Steve Porter assisting. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until time of service. In keeping with Cabot’s wishes, following the services he will be cremated.
A talented musician, Cabot’s passion in life was definitely all things music. He was a guitar enthusiast who built many custom guitars and dreamt of one day starting his own line of guitars. Cabot was also a gifted drummer who formed his own band and even recorded a CD of their music. An animal lover and people-person at heart, Cabot never came across an animal he didn’t love and never met a stranger. He had a way of being able to relate to people of all ages and from all walks of life. He was a very intelligent and well-rounded young man who could carry on a conversation on just about any topic. One could say he had an old soul. His presence on this side of eternity will truly be missed by all who were fortunate to have crossed paths with him in this thing we call life.
Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his mother and stepfather, Freret Bissell Richard and Mark Richard; his father, Ashton Russell “Rusty” Pugh; his uncles John Thomas “Tommy” Pugh and Wallace Preston Pugh; his aunts Rev. Susan Pugh and Faye Starks; as well as numerous cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Willard Bissell and Grace Woods Bissell; his paternal grandparents,Wallace J. Pugh Jr. and JoAnn Thomas Pugh; aunts Lois “Nelly” Bissell, Kathleen “Kathy” Starr and Gracie “Elaine” Menard; and his cousin Ryan Joseph Pugh.
