A Home-going celebration will be held for Mr. Byson Provost, 24, at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Allen Randle Sr. officiating.
He will await the resurrection at Elijah Merritte Eternal Rest Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday at the church at 8 a.m. the until the time of the service.
Due to the pandemic, all attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing at the church and cemetery.
A resident of Loreauville, he passed away at 3:52 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Lafayette General Medical Center.
Byson accepted Christ as his Savior and was a member of Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church in New Iberia. He was a graduate of Loreauville High School and was presently a junior majoring in Business Management at Southern University in Baton Rouge.
He leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Cyrus Provost Sr. and Patricia W. Provost of Loreauville; three brothers, Cyrus Provost Jr. of Loreauville, Bryson Provost (Shondranic) of New Iberia and Tyson Provost (Tanika) of Lake Charles; two sisters, Precious Joi Provost and Princess Joi Provost both of Loreauville; two nephews, Bryson Provost Jr. and Bronson Provost of New Iberia; one niece, Blessing Shi’ann Provost of New Iberia; paternal grandmother, Maxine Provost of New Iberia; a special friend Mekeal Sonn of New Iberia; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Harold J. Provost Sr.; maternal grandfather, Thomas Merritte Westley; maternal grandmother, Nola Mae Boutte; one nephew Bentley Provost; paternal great-grandparents; maternal great-grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.
Active pallbearers will be Bryson Provost Sr., Tyson Provost, Jeremiah Jack, Austin Antoine, Johnathan Charles and Logan Thibodeaux.
Honorary pallbearers will be Thomas Jack, Mikorri Reese, Juwine Hunter, Derrick Booker, Kourtlon Williams, Michael Wesley, Brennon Williams and Kadarian Ellis.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.