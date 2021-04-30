Byrne Ellender Legendre, 85, passed on April 26, 2021, at 8:15 a.m. She was a native of Houma, and a longtime Thibodaux resident.
She is survived by her children Irving (Ed) Legendre III (Natalie) of Bradenton, Florida, Mary Byrne Bordelon (Billy) of Houma, Willard (Will) Ellender Legendre of New Iberia, Katherine (Katie) Viola Hebert (Brian) of Houma and son-in-law Michael Bernard of Thibodaux. She leaves behind nine adoring grandchildren, Owen Legendre, William Bordelon Jr., Kathleen Bordelon Duplantis (Jacques), Emile Legendre, Julie Bernard Robichaux (Jeremy), Alyce Bernard Bloss (Eric), Maggie Hebert, Amelie Hebert and Savannah Hebert; a sister Susan Ellender Stall; and brothers Dr. Willard Ellender Jr. and Timothy C. Ellender. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren.
Byrne was preceded in death by her loving husband, Irving Edward Legendre Jr.; her beautiful daughter Adeline Legendre Bernard; her infant daughter Julie Irene Legendre; and sister Diane Ellender. She was the daughter of the late Dr. Willard A. Ellender and Viola Lynch Ellender of Houma.
She loved living and raising her family in the St. John community. She had great friends throughout the area. She was a member of the Hermanas Club of Thibodaux for over sixty years. She so loved all of her fellow members. She was an avid bridge player, loving the social gatherings more than the cards themselves. Most of all, she loved being with family, especially at her beloved camp on Grand Isle, The Sweet Adeline.
A devout Catholic, she gave her entire life to God. She delivered Holy Communion for over sixteen years to the homebound in her community. Her faith was unwavering and was evident to all who knew her.
A funeral mass will be held at noon on Saturday, May the 1, 2021, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Thibodaux with internment in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be at Ordoyne Funeral Home in Thibodaux prior to the mass on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
“Well done, my good and faithful servant…” Matthew 25:21
In lieu of flowers, donations may be to St. Genevieve Catholic School, E.D. White Catholic High School or Vandebilt Catholic High School in Byrne’s name.
Ordoyne Funeral Home in Thibodaux is in charge of the arrangements.