A home-going celebration of life for Rev. Burnell Jacob Robertson, 97, will be held at noon on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Teche United Church of Christ,106 Church Street, New Iberia, LA 70563; Morbihan community. Rev. Paul Godfrey, Pastor will officiate. He will await the resurrection in Saint Paul Cemetery in New Iberia.
Visitation hours will be observed from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Saturday March 26, 2022, with a tribute from The Masons of Olive Branch Lodge No. 37. at 11:30 a.m. Masks are required to attend the service.
A resident of New Iberia, he transitioned peacefully at 8:35 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at his residence.
Reverend Burnell J. Robertson was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during World War II and the Korean War.
He was a lifetime member of the NAACP. He was also the president of J. Leo Hardy Branch of the organization. In 1956, he traveled back to New Iberia to continue his ministry from Breecher United Church of Christ in New Orleans. He ministered at several churches over the years which included Saint Paul United Church of Christ, Teche United Church of Christ, Belle Place United Church of Christ and Hubbard United Church of Christ. Reverend Burnell Jacob Robertson was a lifetime 4th Degree Master Mason and the 33rd Degree Honorary Most Worshipful Master of Olive Branch Lodge No. 37. He also served his community by participating and volunteering with organizations such as Bacmonila HUD, SMILE Community Action Agency, Iberia Parish Council Agency, Iberia Federal Credit Union, founder and member of Iberia Parish Ministerial Federation and pastor and director emeritus of The Teche Area Churches of the United Churches of Christ.
He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Joycelyn Robertson LaFrance and Emily Robertson Wright both of New Iberia; seven grandchildren, George Herbert LaFrance III (Darlene) of Beshbithoh Valley, Arizona, Gaynell Doucette Charles of New Iberia, Clifford Joseph Etienne Jr. of Baton Rouge, Tanya Doucette Jeanlouis (Carl) of New Iberia, Burnell Robertson LaFrance (Ave) of Lafayette, Seanice Minnette Etienne of New Iberia and Robert Pinckney (Lenoria) of New Iberia; fourteen great-grandchildren, Leshawn Alexander, Ahsaki L. Chachere (Dennis), Nizhoni L. Pettigrew (Harold), Ashely Alexander (Tiffany), NaTae’jah Blake Charles, Jacolé Etienne, Burnell LaFrance Jr., LaBelle LaFrance, Hunter LaFrance, Mateo Clifford Etienne, Breuana Pinckney, Charles Rigsby (Khadija), Malik Odoms and Robert Pinckney Jr; five great-great-grandchildren, Oriyah Simmons, Ashja Smith, Seven Smith, Kaylen Daniels and Jordan Daniels; four godchildren, Natalie Simmons Papillion, Stephanie Green Morgan, Inga Nicholas Dorsey and Viola Williams; one adopted godchild, Louisa Allen King; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Gaynell Blake Robertson; one daughter, Lorraine Robertson Doucette; his parents Jacob Robertson and Alma Bridget Robertson; one grandson, Eugene Pinckney; one sister, Mildred Robertson Dilworth; two brothers, Larry Robertson and Leroy Robertson; five sons-in-law, George H. LaFrance II, Eugene Scott, Julius Veazie, Clifford Etienne Sr. and Enoch Wright.
Active pallbearers are George Herbert LaFrance III, Burnell Robertson LaFrance, Robert Pinckney, Shaun Evans, Richard White Jr. and Gerard Alexander.
Honorary pallbearers are Rev. Wilmur MacNair, Rev. Paul Godfrey, Rev. Ezekiel Simmons, Rev. Bruno Shroeder, Ambassador Andrew Young, Rev. David M. Pantermuehl, Rev. Luther Holland, Judge Charles Porter, Roy Johnson and The Prince Masons Hall of Olive Branch Lodge No. 37.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 337-369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.