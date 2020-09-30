A funeral service will be held for Mr. Bunmy Phonchinda 77, at 1 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home.
Cremation will follow at Southwest Louisiana Crematory, Trotter Street, New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday at the funeral home at 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the pandemic, all attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
A native of Cambodia and resident of New Iberia, he passed away at 10:30 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Iberia Medical Center,
He is survived by his wife, Phom Phonchinda of New Iberia; four daughters, Chandy Phonchinda, Sivanna Phonchinda, Lisa Phonchinda and Anna Phonchinda; two sons, Phanut Phonchinda and Johnny Phonchinda; one sister, Tin Phonchinda; fourteen grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Condolences maybe expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.