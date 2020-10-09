A Homegoing service will be held for Mr. Bryson La’Horace Charles Sr., 24, at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Lester Simon Jr. officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
He will await the resurrection at Morning Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery in Jeanerette.
Due to the pandemic, all attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of Jeanerette, he passed away at 2:32 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Iberia Medical Center.
Bryson leaves to cherish his memory, his girlfriend of nine years, Miana Davis of New Iberia; five children Bryson La’Horace Charles Jr., Ridge Lucas Charles, Horcia Charles, Bakyria Charles and Bryciana Charles, all of New Iberia; father, Horace Williams of Jeanerette; his mother, Tyrusha Charles of Jeanerette; stepfather, Roosevelt James of Jeanerette; two brothers, Terrell Charles and De’Ontrell Charles, both of Jeanerette; three uncles, Leroy Williams, Terry Charles (Tawana) and Ross Charles of Jeanerette; two aunts, Niki Charles (Rayone) and Geneva Williams of Jeanerette; paternal grandmother, Mary Williams of Jeanerette; godmother Lawanda Robertson of Jeanerette; godfather Jeremy Landry of Jeanerette; two great-aunts, Mary Ann Charles of Jeanerette and Betty Marks (George) of New Orleans; one great-uncle, Luther Charles (Shirley) of Jeanerette; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jerry Ward; maternal grandmother, Diane Charles; and paternal grandfather, Thomas Wesley.
Active pallbearers will be Dureil Charles Sr., Bradford Davis, Germany Williams, Stacey Nerve Jr., Willie Johnlouis and Mark Barto Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Roosevelt Thomas, Terrell Charles, De’Ontrell Charles, Rayone Butts, Ross Charles and Terry Charles.
Condolences may be expressed a www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.