Bryant Anthony Derouen Sr.

JEANERETTE — A gathering of family and friends will be held for Mr. Bryant “Bryan” Anthony Derouen Sr. from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette.
A native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Mr. Derouen passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, with his family by his side.
Mr. Derouen was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing and camping. He enjoyed tinkering with anything with a motor and could fix every project or task put before him. One of his greatest joys in life was the time spent with his grandsons, and he will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Brenda Rogers Derouen, of Jeanerette; children Bryant “B.J.” Derouen Jr. and wife Sheena of New Iberia, Brent Derouen of Jeanerette, Brooke Derouen Burgess of Charenton and Brody Derouen of Jeanerette; father, Galdwin “Neg” Derouen of Jeanerette; grandsons Jayden and Braxton Derouen of New Iberia and Jackson Burgess of Charenton; and three sisters Debbie Lacy and husband Chuck of New Iberia, Christine Rogers and husband Raoul of New Iberia and Vanessa Watkins of Orange Park, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Emily Bodin Derouen.
The family would like to thank the ICU Staff at Iberia Medical Center, especially nurses Kelly and Amanda for all of their care and compassion.
