Bryan K. Livingston

A home-going celebration for Mr. Bryan Keith Livingston, 45, will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home, with Rev. Joseph Noah officiating. He will await the resurrection at Church of Jesus Christ Cemetery in Freetown.
Visitation will be observed from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at Fletcher Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 25, 2021.
A resident of Freetown, he passed at 7:34 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at his residence following a brief illness.
He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Alex Livingston and Tyler George of New Iberia; one daughter, Aveayah Livingston of New Iberia; two brothers, Wilma Livingston Jr. (Tanya) and Kenneth Livingston (Albertina ) both of New Iberia; his godmother Martha Trahan of New Iberia; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Wilma Livingston Sr. and Margaret Lucille Trahan Livingston Jack; stepfather Louis Jack Sr.; maternal grandparents Oliver Trahan, Theresa Ledet Trahan Livingston and William Livingston; paternal grandparents Simonette Livingston Sr. and Effie Brooks Livingston; and his godfather Alvin Trahan.
Active pallbearers are Brian Bernard, Joseph George Jr., Eugene Brown Jr., Christopher Flugence Sr., Dedrick Minor and Harry Brooks.
Honorary pallbearers are Aaron Minor Sr., Aaron Minor Jr., Ruben Livingston, Dexter Livingston and Elton Benoit.