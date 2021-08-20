Bruce August

JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Bruce AlHazen August Sr., 50, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church with Rev. Francis Demoah, Celebrant officiating.
He will await the resurrection in Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 from 8 a.m. until the time of the service with a Rosary to be recited at 10:30 a.m.
Due to the Aug. 1, 2021 Louisiana COVID-19 mandate, masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the church and cemetery.
A resident of Jeanerette, he transitioned at 3:16 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, 2021 at New Iberia Manor South Nursing Home in New Iberia.
Bruce was a 1992 graduate of Jeanerette Senior High School and attended Grambling State University. Bruce was employed as a head cook at Denny’s restaurant and a manager at Texaco Gas for over 10 years. Thereafter, Bruce utilized his culinary skills as a Senior Executive Steward with ESS Support Services.
He leaves to cherish his memories his life partner LaQuanta S.Collins; his son, the apple of his eye, Bruce AlHazen August Jr.; three bonus, sons Kameron Patterson, Kyron Patterson and Kaden Patterson, all of Grand Marias; four brothers, Cory Hills Sr. (Hannah) of Lydia, Corey Francis of Houston, Texas, Reginald P. Ward of Jeanerette and Kenyon K. Green (Katrina) of Grand Prairie, Texas; two sisters, Nawiskie L. Green and Tyra B. Loston, both of Lafayette; a bonus mother, Margaret Olivier; godparent Jackie Ray Gibson; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emily August Green and Larry Allen Ward; brother Jacoby Hills; paternal grandparents, Bertha Sereal Ward and David Ward; and maternal grandparents, Hazel Conner August and Samuel August.
Active pallbearers are Sammy August Jr., Grant August, Jermaine Barlow, Leo Lee, Travons Marks, Jamarlyn Provost, Damien Tallmore and Ronald Ward Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are Kenyon Green, Corey Francis, Reginald Ward, Cory Hill Sr., Willie “Chilli” Polidore, Kirkland August, Rodney Madise and Ferron Jack.