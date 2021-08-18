Bruce August Aug 18, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Funeral services are pending for Bruce August, 50, a resident of Jeanerette, who died 3:16 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Iberia Manor South in New Iberia.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Bruce August as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Resident Bruce August Fletcher Arrangement New Iberia Load comments iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishsjobs.com