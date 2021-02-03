Funeral services will be conducted for Bruce Alan Barber, 66, at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Evangeline Funeral Home. Msgr. J. Robert Romero will be the celebrant for the service. Inurnment will be held at St. Nicholas Mausoleum at a later date.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at Evangeline Funeral Home on Saturday, February 6, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. A Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
The service will be live streamed via Evangeline Funeral Homes Facebook page.
Mr. Barber passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 4:08 p.m. at his residence surrounded by his loving wife and family.
Bruce was a loving husband, father and grandfather with a great sense of humor and a kind and caring soul. Bruce never met a stranger. He especially loved spending time with his family and although he was an only child from an extremely small family, he loved being part of Sheila’s large family.
He was born in San Francisco and lived his early years in the Marin and Sonoma counties of California but fit right in here in Southern Louisiana. He especially loved boiled crawfish (No sides please, just a beer), crawfish etouffee and gumbo with a side of potato salad.
He was an avid outdoorsman and photographer who enjoyed capturing pictures of nature and the space shuttle landings. He loved to go running, dirt bike riding, four wheeling, river rafting, fishing, camping and baseball, especially the San Francisco Giants. He loved anything to do with space and inherited his father’s passion for trains. He was like a child when it came to fireworks and often put on quite a display.
He retired from the Los Angeles Police Department as a Detective II after 22 years of service where he worked in various divisions, Van Nuys, Wilshire, West Bureau CRASH, Metro, Foothill and Valley Special Enforcement.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 33 years, Sheila Sigue Barber of New Iberia; one son, Cody Barber and wife Sammi of Lafayette; one daughter, Lauren Barber of New Iberia; three grandchildren, Lillith Barber, Lora Leigh Capritto and Levi Capritto; and his godchildren, Cory Sigue and Torrey Sigue.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy Maurice and Gwendolyn Laing Barber; and his in-laws, Lee and Laura Fontenot Sigue.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy) Research Center, Boston University School of Medicine CTE Center
Attn: Rachael Downs, 72 E. Concord Street, Suite B-7800
Boston, MA 02118 or via the online link:
http//www.bu.edu/cte/financial support.
The family would like to give a special thanks for all the care and compassion to Audubon Hospice, most specifically Kendra, Lorna, Emi, Heidi, Katelyn and La’Quinta, Dr. Shelly Savant, Dr. Gregory Riggsand and Dr. Eugene Lai.
To help keep the community safe the family is requesting that all guests wear a face covering while attending all services. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
