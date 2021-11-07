A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021, at St. Marcellus Catholic Church in Rynella for Brooks “Tookey” Hebert, 38, who passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021.
Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery.
Rev. James Nguyen will be the Celebrant and Deacon Chris Doumit will assist.
A gathering of family and friends will be Sunday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 6:00 pm on Sunday. Visitation will continue on Monday from 8 a.m. until 10:15 a.m.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Brooks “Tookey” was born on August 3, 1983, and was a graduate of Delcambre High School. He was the owner and operator of Wetlands Marine Airboat Service and a very kind-hearted person, who was always willing to help anyone. An avid outdoorsman, “Tookey” enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family, friends and their kids, who he was very close to.
Survivors include his parents, Kerry “Tookey” and Tracy Thibodeaux Hebert of New Iberia; grandmothers Elaine Segura Hebert of New Iberia and Velma Landry Thibodeaux of St. Martinville; uncles Kent “Tookey” Hebert (Angie) of New Iberia and Karl “Peanut” Hebert (Kim) of New Iberia; aunt Brenda Hebert Allen (Pat) of Sequin, Texas; uncle/godfather Donald “Donny” Thibodeaux, Jr. of Houston; aunt/godmother Rhealeen Thibodeaux Berard (Charlie) of Loreauville; cousins Dustin Ronsonet (Brai) of Loreauville, Danielle Ronsonet Dore (Dillon) of New Iberia, Brooke Berard Garrett (Timmy) of Loreauville, Brennan “Chief” Berard (Brittany) of Erath, Kaylie Cole (Brandon) of Milton, Carson Hebert of New Iberia, Caroline Hebert of New Iberia, Ashley Allen and Hannah Allen both of Seguin, Texas; Josh Allen (Sarah) of Texas and Ava Hebert of New Iberia.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Sederic “Tookey” Hebert and Donald “DJ” Thibodeaux Sr.; a special friend, Nick Bienvenu; and a cousin, Dillon Ronsonet.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Ronsonet, Seth Babineaux, Justin Dugas, Nick Bourgeois, Grant Thomas, Dusty Neuville, Beau Russo and Vic Breaux.
Honorary pallbearers include Kent “Tookey” Hebert, Karl “Peanut” Hebert, Hubert Landry Jr., Brant Eldridge, David Detwiler, Ames “Trey” Dupuis, Blake Bourgeois, Obrey Ronsonet, Brenner Babineaux, Jhett Ronsonet, Donald “Donny” Thibodeaux, Jr., Brennan “Chief” Berard, Kenneth Haycock, David Bourgeois and Jody Badeaux.
To view on-line obituary, sign guest book, and view video tribute, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhoe.com
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 337-365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.