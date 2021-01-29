On Friday Jan. 22, 2021, Britt Scott Laper, 62, loving husband, father and brother, peacefully passed away due to complications from COVID-19, with his family by his side via Facetime at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
Britt was born on December 18, 1958, in Oakdale and later moved to Oberlin, where he attended school. He later attended McNeese University for a short period of time. He then moved to New Iberia for employment where he met his wife of 41 years.
Britt worked in the oilfield his whole life starting out as a fitter/welder and moving up to construction consultant. In 2010, he went self-employed, forming Laper Consulting LLC. Britt had a passion for the outdoors. He liked fishing, but especially loved hunting which was his first love. He enjoyed spending time with his family and every chance he had he brought his granddaughter hunting, though his grandson was too young to hunt. Anytime he was around they were sure to be found outside. He loved to cook and could always be found experimenting with new dishes. He also enjoyed watching Nascar racing and football, especially LSU.
He is survived by his wife Wanda Castille Laper; his daughter Brooke Laper and fiancé Nicholas Touchet of St. Martinville; granddaughter Alexia Breaux and grandson Easton Touchet of St. Martinville; sister Marlana Fortenberry and husband Dwaine of Sugartown; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Britt was preceded in death by his father and mother, Joseph and Ruby Montou.
Private visitation for immediate family with a funeral service was held Thursday, January 28, 2021, in the funeral home chapel.
The family ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made to www.dreamhunt.tv, 315 Deer Crossing, Stonewall LA 71078 or call 318-455-9797. This organization is partnered with Shriners Children’s Hospital in Shreveport, helping handicap and terminally ill kids live their dream.
To keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All family members and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
