Bridget Thodile

Funeral services will be conducted for Bridget A. Thodile, 42, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street with Rev. Geroy Scott, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery in Lydia. All guests of the family are asked to adhere to the CDC/local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing. Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. until time of service at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home.
Bridget was born on Aug. 9, 1979, to the union of the late Willie Jack and the late Idell Theodile Williams. She transitioned from this Earthly life to eternal rest at 2:05 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.
She was a kind, caring, loving and giving person who always gave to her family with a generous heart. Bridget was a mother figure to many of her nieces and nephews. The simplest pleasures of her being around siblings, nieces and nephews brought great joy to her.
Bridget leaves a legacy of love, compassion and kindness that will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. Those left to cherish Bridget’s memory are her significant other, Ronald (Ron) Sophus; five sisters, Cynthia Lynn Williams of Jeanerette, Sheryl Ozen (Evans “Von”) of Breaux Bridge, Janice Jack, Willie Mae Gaddison and Delores Houston (Jonas) of New Iberia; six brothers, Carlton Williams (Joyce), Roosevelt Williams both of New Iberia, Christopher Jack (Charlene) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Robert Theodile Sr., Tobert Theodile (Lawanda) and Randy Theodile of New Iberia; God-child Talysia Theodile of San Diego, California; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she will join in glory her grandparents, Henry Jack Sr., Sally Jack and Mary Wagner; three uncles, Edward “EJ” Williams, Robert Jack and Howard Jack; and one aunt, Dorothy Blackmon.
Serving as active pallbearers are Jermaine Jones, Tramaine Alexis, Aaron Williams, Carlos Williams, Houston Londo and Nathaniel Simon.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.