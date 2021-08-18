Bridget Thodile Aug 18, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Funeral services are pending for Bridget A. Thodile, 42, who died on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.Journet & Bolden Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Bridget Thodile as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bridget A. Thodile Funeral Service Funeral Home Arrangement Iberia Medical Center Pend Load comments iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishsjobs.com