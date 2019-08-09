Memorial services will be held for Brian Nathaniel Londo Sr., 40, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church, 423 E. Pershing St., New Iberia. Pastor Donald Wright will officiate the services.
Private interment will be in St. Matthew Cemetery.
The family will gather at the church on Saturday at 10 a.m. to receive guests until time of services.
Brian was born on Monday, June 11, 1979, to the late Johnny Gardner Sr. and Belinda Londo in New Iberia. He was a graduate of New Iberia Senior High School, class of 1997.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his grandparents, John Broussard Sr., Stella Londo, Cleveland Gardner and Martha Breaux Gardner; and three nephews, LaKeith Smothers, Kaden Londo and Dillon Smothers.
Brian passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at his residence here in New Iberia, where he was a lifelong resident.
Brian leaves to cherish his memory those who include his wife, Tira S. Reynolds-Londo of New Iberia; his children Brineshia Londo, Brian Londo Jr., Briquan Londo, Breanna Londo and Brinathan Londo, all of New Iberia, and Chenara Londo, Briecen Londo, Briyah Londo and Braelon Londo, all of Alexandria; his siblings Cindy Londo, Charmaine (Tawana) Londo, Jermaine Londo, LaKeith (Carla) Londo, Troy Londo and John Gardner Jr., all of New Iberia; his father and mother-in-law Leroy Moses and Florence Celestine, both of New Iberia; his aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who will miss him.
