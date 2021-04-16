A home-going celebration of life will be held for Mr. Brenton Keith Bobb Sr., 35, at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Zion Hill Christian Fellowship with Bishop Darren Sophus Sr. officiating. He will await the resurrection in St. Matthew Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the church from 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required at the church and cemetery.
“Possie,” as he was known, was a native of New Iberia and resident of Arnaudville. He passed at 10:10 a.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, L’Erin La’Rae Bobb, of Arnaudville; five sons, Brenton Keith Bobb Jr. of Lake Charles, Carlon Chace Lively, Kamon Trell Bobb, Blaize Kevon Bobb, all of New Iberia, and Kingston Keith Bobb of Franklin; one stepdaughter, Ky’Lyien Simon of New Iberia; his father Allen Johnson Sr. (Angela) of Columbia, South Carolina; one brother, Allen Johnson Jr. (Jacinta) of Williamstown, New Jersery; one sister, Amyra Johnson of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; one godchild, Jaydence Davis of New Iberia; mother-in-law Marjorie Mallery (Eugene); father-in-law Floyd Hill Sr. (Carolyn); 11 uncles, Marlin Kurt Bobb, Eldridge Troy Bobb, Bobby Brown (Pearl) Jules Johnson (Carolyn) and Danny Johnson Sr., all of New Iberia, Harold Brown (Ava) of Houston, Texas, Clarence Johnson Sr. (Karen) of Lake Charles, Billie Johnson Sr. (Janice) of Dallas, Texas, Clifton Johnson and Glenwood Alexander both of Lafayette, David Johnson Sr. (Lisa) of San Antonio, Texas, and Ronald Johnson Sr. (Bridget) of Opelousas; two aunts, Agnes Johnson of Orlando, Florida, and Glenda Gail Phillips of New Iberia; one great-aunt, Geraldine Reed (Edward) of Lake Charles; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Cami Bobb; maternal grandparents, Harold Bobb and Louella Londo Bobb; two brothers, Kamon Troy Bobb and Kevon J. Bobb; paternal grandparents, Florence Simon and Herbert Johnson; one uncle, Johnny Johnson Sr.; and one aunt, Betty Lee.
Active pallbearers are John Davis, Allen Johnson Jr., Clarence Smith, Jemar Londo, Jawaski Joseph and Corey Besenero.
Honorary pallbearers are Darryl Morris, Rufus Jackson, Jarell Broussard, Clarence Johnson Jr., Johnny Johnson Jr., Justin Smith, Deondrick Brown, Brennan Williams, Tyrone Johnson Jr., Floyd Hill Jr., Juawan Hill Sr. Floyd Mitchell and Dion York.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.