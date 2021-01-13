A funeral service for Brent A. Gaspard was held on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. at David Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Rowe officiating services. Interment will be held at a later date.
Family requested visitation to begin Tuesday, January 12, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Brent A. Gaspard passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at 8:55 p.m. at his residence in New Iberia.
A lifelong resident of New Iberia, Brent A. Gaspard was born to James and Maxine Sherman Gaspard on December 6, 1969, in New Iberia.
Brent loved his daughters and his grandchildren. He was a loving and devoted son. He had a passion for riding his Harley FXR Motorcycle. He was a great friend to all those who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of five years, Jessica Ardoyne Gaspard; his two daughters, Harley L. Gaspard and Paige A. Odom (Charlie), both of New Iberia; his parents, James M. and Billie “Maxine” M. Sherman Gaspard; and two grandchildren, Gemma S. Odom and Emersyn F. Odom.
Brent was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Melvin and Dorothy Korndopper Gaspard and maternal grandparents James and Wanda McCain Sherman.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of arrangements.