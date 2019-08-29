Funeral services are pending for Brenda Shaw, 69, a native of Olivier who died at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Rosewood Nursing Home in Lake Charles.
Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements
