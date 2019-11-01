Brenda Joyce Lewis, 64, a native of Franklin and resident of New Iberia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Iberia Medical Center at 12:45 a.m.
Brenda was a member of Kingdom of God Church and she loved cooking and being with her family and friends.
Visitation will be observed on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home, 604 Lovette St. in Jeanerette, from 10 a.m. until funeral services at 1 p.m. Bishop Diane Colar of Kingdom of God Church will officiate the service.
Burial will follow funeral services in the Sorrell Cemetery in Sorrell.
Brenda leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Shawn Kirk (Nicole Lowe) Lewis, Shannon O'Keith (Quiana) Lewis, Demon Ross Lewis; one daughter, Shantelle (Daniel) Johnson; three brothers, Marshall Lewis Jr., Keith Lewis, Kevin Lewis; one sister, Laurie (Arthur) Hardin; her companion, Kenneth Frank; and the father of her sons, Sherman Clavelle Jr.; ten grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall and Clara Lewis Sr.; two brothers, Kenneth Lewis and Alvin Lewis; and a sister, Mary Ann Lewis.