Brenda J. Shaw

A Home-going celebration will be held for Ms. Brenda Joyce Shaw, 69, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Eric Fondal, Sr., officiating.
She will await the resurrection in St. John Baptist Church Cemetery in New Iberia (Belle Place community).
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and resume on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the funeral home 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
A resident of Lake Charles and native of Olivier, she passed at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Rosewood Nursing Home in Lake Charles.
She accepted Christ as her Savior and was a member of Refuge Temple Ministries in Lake Charles.
Brenda leaves in God’s care to cherish her memory, one son, Micheal Shaw (Donella Hicks) of Lake Charles; three daughters, Michelle Shaw and Monica Blount (Jimmy) of Lafayette and Marlene Shaw of Lake Charles; three brothers, Ronald Shaw of Houston, Oliver Shaw of Olivier and Jessie Fontenette (Bobbie) of Dallas; six sisters, Mathilda Henderson of Houston, Patricia Shaw of Dallas, Linda Edwards (Rudolph) of Dallas, Rhondolyn Shaw of Dallas, Gwendolyn Shaw of New Iberia and Elaine Wright of Dallas; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry J. Shaw and Josephine Boutte Shaw; one brother Harold Lee Shaw; and one sister Rosemary Humphrey.
Active Pallbearers are Walter Spain, Frederick Shaw, Anthony Shaw, Christopher Spain, Charmaine Shaw and Clarence Sutton Jr.
Honorary Pallbearers are Ronald Shaw, Oliver Shaw, Jessie Fontenette, Antonio Shaw, Rudolph Edwards, Freddie Keal III, Mario Shaw and Ernest Shaw.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.