A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Brenda Halphen Gonsoulin, 71, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church. Fr. Ed Degeyter will officiate. Interment will follow at the church mausoleum.
A visitation will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the service time. A Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m.
A native and resident of St. Martinville, Brenda passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020, at her home.
Born on February 24, 1949, to the late Ishmael “Ish” and Anna Belle Dugas Halphen, Brenda was one of five children. Brenda proudly owned and operated Richie’s Drive Inn in St. Martinville for a number of years. She was a kind and fun spirited woman who enjoyed the simple things in life. Brenda was always surrounded by friends and family and enjoyed spending times with those she loved. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her sons Richie Gonsoulin Jr., Craig Gonsoulin Sr. and Ryan Gonsoulin (Jessica); brother Dennis Halphen (Debbie); sisters Susan H. Herring, Carolyn H. Boudreaux and Joellyn H. LaPorte; and grandchildren C.J, Lindsay, Knox, Kate and Emma.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ishmael “Ish” Halphen and her mother, Anna Belle Dugas Halphen; former husband, Richard Gonsoulin Sr., nephew Brock Anthony Boudreaux; and brothers-in-law Charles “Charlie” Herring and Ronald “Ronnie” Boudreaux.
Pallbearers will be Richie Gonsoulin Jr., Craig Gonsoulin Sr., Ryan Gonsoulin, C.J. Gonsoulin, Terry LaPorte and William Bujard.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Grace Hospice for their caring and support.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.