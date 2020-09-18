Brenda Gail Ford Johnson

A Home-going Celebration will be held for Mrs. Brenda Gail Johnson, 70, the former Brenda Gail Ford, at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church with Rev. Donald Wright, Jr., pastor, officiating.
Entombment will be in Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the church from 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the pandemic, all attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Sister Brenda Johnson, the daughter of the late, Milton Ford and Velma Jacquet Ford, was born September 1, 1950 in Lafayette. A resident of New Iberia, she departed her earthly life at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at her residence with her family at her bedside.
Sister Johnson accepted Christ as her Savior at an early age and was baptized. She was a lifetime member of Star Pilgrim Baptist Church. Brenda was a 1969 graduate of Jonas Henderson High School. She retired from Piccadilly and Ryan’s Steak House. Brenda had a passion for cooking, loved spending time with her sisters playing cards and enjoyed watching soap operas on the television.
Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Calvin Johnson Jr. (Trinika) and Marcus Johnson Sr.; four sisters, Alice Ford, Catherine Vallain and Mandy Kay Ford, all of New Iberia, and Lena Ford Jones of St. Martinville; three brothers, Alton Ford of Houston and Kenneth Ford (Agnes) and Roman Ford of New Iberia; 14 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; special friends Katrice Ben Skipper and Twana Frank; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton Ford and Velma Jacquet Ford; grandson Marcus Johnson Jr.; twins Terijonatae and Teriyonna Johnson; paternal grandparents Robert and Alice Ford; maternal grandparents: Lena Cormier and Randolph Jacquet.
Active pallbearers will be members of the family.
Honorary pallbearers will be Alton Ford, Kenneth Ford, Roman Ford, Marcus Johnson Sr., Calvin Johnson Jr. and Deron Johnson.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.