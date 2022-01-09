Friday, January 7, 2022, just before the midnight hour, Brenda Freyou Meyers closed her eyes to this earthly life and entered into eternal glory. At her passing she was 66.
Funeral services celebrating Brenda’s life will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home Monday, January 10, 2022, with Fr. Ed Degeyter officiating. Following the service, Brenda will be laid to rest at Holy Family Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9 am until time of services at Evangeline Funeral Home on Monday, with the Men’s Rosary Group leading the Rosary at 10 a.m.
Brenda was born June 30, 1955, in New Iberia to the late Winnie Freyou and the late Betty Viator Freyou and was the last born child to that blessed union.
Brenda attended New Iberia Senior High and began working right out of high school. She worked with Jeanerette Mills and in housekeeping, but her greatest role, one that she was most proud of, was being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her life was lived to ensure that her family had everything they needed. As long as they were happy, she was happy.
Some of Brenda’s favorite pastimes were traveling with Dallas to their favorite vacation spots. Dallas recalled their trips to Branson and Tennessee and the memories made along the way. Another of her favorite times was putting on her signature red lipstick and red nail polish and going out on her Friday night dinner date with Dallas. Whether it was Pat’s in Henderson or Shucks in Abbeville, she and Dallas had a delicious meal and a great evening. Above all, her greatest love was the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It was what made her heart the happiest.
Although her beautiful smile will not be seen with our eyes, her presence will be felt in our hearts and thoughts. Rest well dear Brenda, for you have earned your heavenly reward. Until we meet again, all our love.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 23 years, Joseph Dallas Meyers; her children Tammy Robin (Michael), Leah Hebert (Christopher), Tony Meyers, Troy Meyers (Jeanise) and Joseph Dallas Meyers Jr.; her grandchildren whom she adored Alexis Trahan (fiancée Michael Billiot), Broc Trahan (fiancée Valerie Montoucet), Landon Trahan, Braeden Trahan and Cole Trahan; her precious great-grandchildren Bowen, Adelie and Averie; a host of her other grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her sister Kathryn Bouton (Harold); her brother James Freyou (Lisa); and her daughter-in-law Katina Bayard.
Brenda is reunited with her parents Winnie and Betty Viator Freyou.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Broc Trahan, Landon Trahan, Michael Billiot, James Freyou, Kaleb Freyou and Chad Bouton.
Family and friends are encouraged to share the condolences and memories with the family by visiting Brenda’s memorial page at www.evangelinenewiberia.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.