Brenda C. Pitre

COTEAU — Funeral services will be conducted for Mrs. David Pitre Sr., the former Brenda Cummings, 65, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Father Brian Harrington officiating. Interment will follow in the Our Lady of Prompt Succor Mausoleum.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. and a Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home at 11 a.m.
A native of Opelousas and a resident of Coteau, Mrs. Pitre passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at 5:20 a.m. in a New Iberia hospital.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, David Pitre Sr. of Coteau; son David James Pitre Jr. and his wife Crystal of Abbeville; daughters Jessica Pitre and companion Mitchell and Allison Pitre, all of New Iberia; brother Shane Tate of Carencro; grandchildren Destiny Boudreaux, Hayden Pitre, Bryan Mitchell, Taylor Mitchell, Aaliyah Mitchell and Kashj Petkovich; and great-grandchildren Tatum Boudreaux, Grayson Boudreaux, Ziyan Mitchell, Taylei Phillips, Tylar Phillips and Carlin Ayce Mitchell.
She was preceded in death by her father, A. B. Cummings; mother, Velma Comeaux; sister Lela Rodrigues; and grandchild Baby Pitre.
Pallbearers will be David James Pitre Jr., Bryan Mitchell, Hayden Mitchell, Cody Charpentier, Brian Mitchell, Chad Stansbury and David Gautreau.
In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
The family would prefer memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
