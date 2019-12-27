Brandon ‘Tato’ Malveaux

Funeral services will be conducted for Brandon M. Malveaux, 26, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Journet and Bolden Funeral Home, located at 711 S. Corinne Street in New Iberia. Rev. Eric Fondal will officiate the service.
Interment will follow at St. Mark Baptist Church Cemetery in Jeanerette.
Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. until time of service.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Brandon departed this life at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 22, 2019, at Iberia Medical Center.
“Tato,” as he was affectionately known, was a 2012 graduate of Westgate High School. He was truly the definition of a passionate and kind-hearted person. He was an employee of Cajun Power for the past year -and-a-half. “Tato” was loved by many because of his personality and that sexy smile he had. He was an extraordinary athlete from pee-wee football all the way through high school. Basketball was no different, he was an exceptional player. “Tato” loved children. He treated his nieces, nephews and his two godchildren like they were his own kids. The love that “Tato” had for his daughter was indescribable. When he got the news that is unborn child was a boy his heart was filled with excitement. Tato was a loving son, father, brother, grandson, nephew and friend; he will truly be missed.
He leaves to cherish fond memories of his life, his fiancé, Alyssa Malchor of New Iberia; his parents, Karen Davis and Bryant Malveaux Sr. (LaToya); his unborn son, Brandon Mitchell Malveaux Jr.; one daughter, Camryn Malveaux; two brothers, Bryant Malveaux Jr. and his twin brother Brad Malveaux, all of New Iberia; two sisters, Brakeisha Broussard of New Iberia and Kayla Young of Lafayette; two godchildren, Daria Bowie and Ny’lah Caliste of New Iberia; and a host nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Lloyd Antoine and Mary Anotine; great-grandparents, Milton and Alice Davis, Frank and Georgiana Malveaux, Joseph and Anna Mae Blake Sr.; one uncle Milton Davis Jr.; three aunts, Yvonne Crofton, Elaine Ledet and Patrice Shivors; and two cousins, Patrick Guidry and Mercedes Davis.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Journet and Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA, 70560, 369-3638.
