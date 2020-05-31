“Fear not for I am with you. Be not dismayed for I am your God. I will strengthen you, help you, uphold you with my righteous right hand” Isaiah 41:10
Brandon Michael Maturin, a kind and compassionate man with a spirit filled with music, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the young age of 35.
Brandon was born July 28, 1984 in New Iberia to Derk James Maturin and Tammy Marie Fremin. From an early age, Brandon showed an interest in music and playing instruments. His father was an accomplished musician of many instruments and Brandon picked up that same enthusiasm. Before long, he was playing guitar, drums, saxophone, keyboards and other instruments and it was clear that he was a natural. He formerly played with his band “My God Reigns” sharing uplifting music and was most proud of the song he and his father wrote and played together. Above all, Brandon loved his children and family and cherished every moment spent with them. Rest well Brandon, for you have earned your heavenly reward.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children Gavin, Gabrielle and Grace Stevens; his father, Derk James Maturin (Dawn); his mother, Tammy Fremin; his sister Haley Pendley (Bradley); paternal grandparents, Judy and Alvin “Motch” Maturin; maternal grandfather, John E. Broussard (Gloria); his best friend since childhood, Ellis Labit; aunts and uncles, Cynthia Viator, Karlina Rosella, Joachim Fremin, Christy LaBry and Gina Daigle; and a host of cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Richard and Lois Broussard Fremin; and his great-grandparents, Rose and Oswald Migues and Evelie and Wiltz Maturin.
Funeral services celebrating the life of Brandon will be held 3 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Evangeline Funeral Home with Fr. Ed Degeyter officiating.
Following services, Brandon will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery in Coteau.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
Pallbearers will be Ellis Labit, David Christensen, Patrick Norris, Drake LaBry, Bert Migues and Logan Daigle.
Leffery Renard will be an Honorary Pallbearer.
Memorial contributions may be made in Brandon’s name to the Scars Foundation, 209 Beverly Drive #338, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 to help raise awareness of mental health issues that so many are faced with today.
The family encourages Brandon’s family and friends to please visit his memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com and share your favorite memories, photos and condolences of Brandon, to be placed in a book commemorating his life.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.