COTEAU — Private services will be held at a later date for Brady Lauren Webb, 62, who passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, in Lafayette.
A resident of Coteau, Mr. Webb was born on April 5, 1958, in Omaha, Nebraska. He worked offshore as a crane operator and also as a roofer. Mr. Webb was a member of Temple Baptist Church and the NRA, and loved hunting, being outdoors and living off of the land.
A true patriot, Brady had a deep love for America and a passion for history, especially American history, political and Biblical. He enjoyed watching Fox News, St. Louis Cardinals baseball, western movies and reading, especially Louis Armour novels. Brady prayed for everyone daily and for the peace of Israel. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Agnes Webb of Coteau; mother, Sharon C. Gardner of Montreal, Missouri; son, Brady Webb, Jr. of Montreal, Missouri; daughter, Dessie (Moriah) Malone of Breaux Bridge; stepsons, Chad Suire of Coteau and Michael Z. Suire of Coteau; sister, Laura (Randy) Waterman of Eldridge, Missouri; grandchildren, Caden Lee Webb, Asa Malone, Moses Malone, and Molly Malone.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roland Webb.
