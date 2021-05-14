Bradford Paul Hebert

WESTBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS — Bradford (Brad) Paul Hebert, 77, passed away peacefully at home on May 11, 2021, surrounded by his loving family following a courageous battle with cancer.
Brad is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Constance ‘Connie’ (Johns) and loving children Christopher and his partner Dr. Clare Timothy, Andrew and his partner Kyle Dingle, Charles Hebert and his wife Debra, Michele Hebert and husband, Prof. Russell Johnson, Andrea McCormick and husband, Dr. Scott McCormick, Rose Brown and Mary Ann Brooks. He also leaves his grandchildren Katelyn Elliott, Brandon and Noah Hebert, Ursula Hebert-Johnson, Tessa, Mark Bradford (Ford) and Jack McCormick and great-grandchild Archer Elliott.
Brad was the eldest of seven and raised in a close-knit family. He leaves his loving siblings Karen Saunier and companion Sterling, Maureen McKinney and husband, Bill, Elmer (Skip) Hebert Jr. and wife Mary, Jan Hebert, Norman Hebert and wife Mona and Lucia Duncan and husband Brooke. He also leaves many devoted nieces and nephews.
Brad was born in Abbeville on Christmas Day in 1943, to Marguerite (Telotta) and Elmer Hebert Sr. and was raised in Jeanerette near the Bayou Teche. From a young age, Brad demonstrated a natural inclination for engineering, design and building, winning a Louisiana Bell Science Award for building a computing machine and serving as high school class valedictorian. Along the way, he served as mentor to many with his strong work ethic, kindness, talent and resourcefulness.
Brad worked for several decades in the high-tech industry holding senior executive positions in Silicon Valley, Redmond, Washington and Massachusetts, from Data General through MIPS Computer Systems. Early in his career he worked on the rocket guidance system for the Apollo Space program in Huntsville, Alabama. He later established his own construction and real estate company, affording him the opportunity to spend numerous full summers traveling the US and Canada with his wife and young sons.
Brad most recently spent summers on Lake Nottely in the North Georgia mountains and winters in Las Vegas, Nevada, after having lived in Westborough, Massachusetts, for over 20 years. He lived life to the fullest and had many talents and hobbies, but he most enjoyed nurturing and loving his family.
His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough, Massachusetts. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Calling hours at the Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., are Sunday, May 16, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. with a Rosary at 4:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, you may consider a contribution to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, the Brad Hebert Memorial Fund at https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=7051427&pg=personal&fr_id=39300.
To send online condolences, please visit www.westboroughfuneralhome.com.