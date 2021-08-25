Brad Poirrier

A memorial service will be held for Brad Wilfred Poirrier, 42, on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 7 p.m. with Rev. Keith Landry officiating.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 from 6 p.m. until the time of the service.
A native and lifelong resident of Coteau, Brad passed away on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at his home. Brad has been in the oilfield since the age of 17, and was currently a self-contracted electrician for the oil and gas industry. He loved deer hunting, fishing and enjoyed the great outdoors. He was a selfless man and was always willing to lend a hand. He adored his family. He was a loving husband and father to his three girls, and he will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Liza Palmer Poirrier of Coteau; three daughters, Chloe, Zoey and Sara Poirrier all of Coteau; father, Brent Poirrier Sr. and fiancée Charlette Felps of Coteau; brother Brent “B.J.” Poirrier Jr. and wife Laynee of Coteau; twin sister Brenda Hite and husband Donald of Coteau; nieces and nephew Cheyenne Poirrier and fiancé Drake Migues, Alayna and Tony Poirrier and Dalayna Hite; great nephew Maverick Migues; father-in-law, Dalton Gary Jr. of New Iberia and mother-in-law, Sandra B. Gary of New Iberia.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Charlene Felps Poirrier; brother Beau Poirrier; paternal grandparents, Shirley and Ridge Poirrier and maternal grandparents Therese and Charles Felps Jr.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the Aug. 1, 2021, Louisiana Mandates, all families, and their guests are required to wear a face covering during the services. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.